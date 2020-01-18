|
|
It is with shattered hearts that we announce the passing of Diane Beauchemin, age 64 years young who quietly passed away in her residence unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Diane was a kind-hearted passionate person who always made sure other's needs were put before her own. Diane was a proud foster parent for decades and believed that every child needed a place in someone's heart and she loved all her foster children as her own.
Diane was born in Hearst, Ontario on January 18, 1955. She later went on to marry the love of her life Jean-Jacques Beauchemin in 1973.
Diane never missed a yard sale and always was gardening in her front garden facing Lake Superior.
Diane is predeceased by her parents Jeanne Ridgemount and Lucien Picard. Diane is survived by her husband Jean-Jacques Beauchemin, daughter Francoise Beauchemin, son Jean Paul Beauchemin (Shaunda Hyatt), grandson Stephen Beauchemin Kilborn and numerous other relatives and foster children.
Funeral Services for the late Diane Beauchemin will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic, Church 664 Red River Road, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Victor De Gagne at 1:00 p.m.