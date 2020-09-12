1/1
Diane Beverly Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On September 3, 2020, our Mom, Diane Beverly Adams, passed away gently and peacefully at Southbridge Pinewood Court to join her beloved husband, Jim. Diane was born and raised in the East End of Fort William as part of the Boress Family. She attended Fort William Collegiate Institute and King's College. For many years, Diane, along with many members of her family, worked at Fort William Gardens, firstly in the concessions and then in the front office. Her career life was spent proudly with the City of Thunder Bay spending time at the Gardens, City Hall and Thunder Bay Transit where she would end her career in February 2001 upon suffering a stroke.

Diane had a magnetic personality and will be remembered fondly for her unique and infectious laugh and immense love for life. She spent many years with family and friends enjoying the beautiful summers at Arrow Lake and, later in life, at Ryan's Lodge with Jim. Everywhere she went, she was the life of the party and she made friends and new acquaintances with ease. All of the kids in her neighbourhoods knew her well and she grew to befriend so many throughout her life. And, the famous cabbage roll parties with the Boress sisters were legendary.

Diane will be survived by her sons Jim, Bill (Nancy) and Brad (Marla), her sisters Betty (Leo) and Debbie (Greg), and her loving grandchildren Brendon, Kennedy, Jaymeson, Zachary and Britton, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

We would also like to thank the staff of Pinewood Court for their many years of kindness and care for Diane.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved