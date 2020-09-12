On September 3, 2020, our Mom, Diane Beverly Adams, passed away gently and peacefully at Southbridge Pinewood Court to join her beloved husband, Jim. Diane was born and raised in the East End of Fort William as part of the Boress Family. She attended Fort William Collegiate Institute and King's College. For many years, Diane, along with many members of her family, worked at Fort William Gardens, firstly in the concessions and then in the front office. Her career life was spent proudly with the City of Thunder Bay spending time at the Gardens, City Hall and Thunder Bay Transit where she would end her career in February 2001 upon suffering a stroke.



Diane had a magnetic personality and will be remembered fondly for her unique and infectious laugh and immense love for life. She spent many years with family and friends enjoying the beautiful summers at Arrow Lake and, later in life, at Ryan's Lodge with Jim. Everywhere she went, she was the life of the party and she made friends and new acquaintances with ease. All of the kids in her neighbourhoods knew her well and she grew to befriend so many throughout her life. And, the famous cabbage roll parties with the Boress sisters were legendary.



Diane will be survived by her sons Jim, Bill (Nancy) and Brad (Marla), her sisters Betty (Leo) and Debbie (Greg), and her loving grandchildren Brendon, Kennedy, Jaymeson, Zachary and Britton, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



We would also like to thank the staff of Pinewood Court for their many years of kindness and care for Diane.





On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca