|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected, but peaceful passing of Diane Marie Hanson on July 2, 2019 at the TBRHSC with her family by her side. Diane is predeceased by her parents Telford and Lucy Bruyere; sisters Connie Peterson and Cheryl Kingbird. She is survived by three brothers Rod Bruyere, Jeff Bruyere and Telford Bruyere; sons Eric Hanson and Duane Hanson; grandchildren Amber Lynne, Duane Jr, Cain and Nathan as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Couchiching Reserve beside her parents following a small family ceremony. On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca