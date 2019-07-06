Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Hanson Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected, but peaceful passing of Diane Marie Hanson on July 2, 2019 at the TBRHSC with her family by her side. Diane is predeceased by her parents Telford and Lucy Bruyere; sisters Connie Peterson and Cheryl Kingbird. She is survived by three brothers Rod Bruyere, Jeff Bruyere and Telford Bruyere; sons Eric Hanson and Duane Hanson; grandchildren Amber Lynne, Duane Jr, Cain and Nathan as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Couchiching Reserve beside her parents following a small family ceremony.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now