|
|
January 19, 1948 –
March 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Kuuskivi (nee Josephson) on March 10, 2020 at the TBRHSC. She leaves behind son Kevin (Nancy), grandchildren Konner, Kady and daughter Trina (Andre). She is also survived by her brother Archie (Verna) Josephson and extended family. The family would like to thank the nurses at the TBRHSC for caring for our mother and Dr. A. Migay for his support and care at the end of her life. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or to the Northern Reach Rescue Network Thunder Bay.
Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com