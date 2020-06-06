

TURK



"I know heaven is a

beautiful place because they've got you"



Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Diane Marie Louise Turk (Pyra), wife, mother and friend. Diane was born in Fort William, Ontario Oct 7, 1956 and passed away at home May 29, 2020. Diane loved to be with friends and family, cook fabulous meals and most of all laugh and make others laugh. Those who knew her all have flashbacks of her doing funny pranks or wisecracking. Her caring heart would do anything like feed, cloth or give you what she had without hesitation. She also loved music, jeopardy, bingo and Vegas trips. She spent many years working for her parents at Vincenzo's Restaurant until it closed in 1991 and then worked various jobs until she fell ill. Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years Barrie, daughters Michelle (Pat Winters), Danielle (Kelly Sebulski), mother in-law Moyra Turk, grandchildren Tara Winters, Melissa (Travis) Salatino, Kaitlyn (Andrew) Antoniazzi, great grandchildren Rosa, Kierce and Felix Salatino, sisters Susan (Ralph) Mercier, Shelley (Rick Gifkins) Pyra, in-laws Bonnie (Bruce), Brenda, Brian, Beverly (Lloyd), Betty (Gary), Bruce (Tammy), Brent, Brandi (Randy), 25 nieces and nephews, and too many cousins to count. She was predeceased by her parents Alex and Rita (Deleo) Pyra, father in-law Delmer Turk, sister Elaine Pyra, sibling in-laws Brad and Barbara Turk. No service will take place but she would have wanted everyone to remember her with great fondness. She's now reunited with the people she has missed so dearly.