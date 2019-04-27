|
It is with great sadness that the family of Diane Mary Devins announces her unexpected passing at TBRHSC on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at the age of 48 years. Born on May 18th, 1970 in Sudbury, ON, she attended Markstay Public School before moving to Thunder Bay where she continued her education at St. Patrick's High School. Diane worked and excelled in food service and catering, a career she truly enjoyed because of the many friends she made along the way. She had a wonderful sense of humour and never missed a chance to brighten someone's day or make a new friend. Diane was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She cherished her family ties in Sudbury and Calgary, and her longtime friends who have always been by her side. Diane's children were her true heart and soul. There is no denying that they were the people she loved the most in this world. Diane was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be remembered by her life partner and best friend Stephen Cook, children Taylor and Marisa, mother Sharion Marshall Sloan (Emile), brothers Blair Devins and Daryl Marshall (Angele), sister Shirley-Ann Collins, aunt Pauline St. Martin, nieces Sienna Devins and Kalysta Collins Bouchard, nephews Krayven Collins Bouchard and Koven Collins Bouchard, cousins Jo Anne Richer, Peter Strong, Carl Strong, Ronald Strong and her special life friend Barbara Sideen. She was predeceased by father John Paul Tessier, step-parents Bruce and Vivian Devins and grandmother Jean Tessier. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Diane's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Care would be appreciated by the family.
