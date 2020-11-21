On November 10, 2020, with her family by her side, Mrs. Diane Ripa reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Peter. This past July would have been their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Diane was born on March 24 1940 in Fort William, Ontario to parents Peter and Laura (Chenier), Morettin. Diane was pre-deceased by her husband Peter in March 2018 and her sisters Sharon (1 year ago), Maureen, and brothers Bruce and Ron. Together, Diane and Peter raised and are survived by their children Carey (Geri), Kathleen (Carissa), Darlene, Janet (Jason) and their grandchildren Alexandra, Shea, Rylan and Kaiden. Diane is also survived by her sister Jeanine Davidson (Robert) and family as well as her brother Jerry Morettin and family. Mom was part of a huge well connected family with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in-law. Diane was multi-talented and an exceptional problem solver. Everything had a solution but if not, well, there was always a gadget for that! Mom's strength, spirit, perseverance, ingenuity and kind hearted nature made her many lifelong friendships over the years. Mom's happiest times were simply being at home with her family, cooking enough food for the neighbourhood and always having treats. Mom and dad's home always had an open door. Mom loved being around kids. She always volunteered in her children's classrooms and worked as a lunchroom supervisor and in-home daycare provider. Mom dedicated many hours to being a leader of Brownies and went on to be District Commissioner. All 3 of her daughters went through guiding and years later her granddaughter Rylan did as well. Mom excelled at her favourite career as an amazing cake decorator. Her family and friends we're always excited to see and receive her latest creation! Mom and dad were both actively involved with their grandchildren. Together they always made time to babysit and to attend as many hockey games, trips to Moose Lake Minnesota and gymnastic events whenever possible. As the years passed, Mom and dad moved into Jasper Place. We will be forever thankful to the tenants and wonderful staff who supported our father and mother especially being "FAMILY" to our mom during Covid restrictions. Mom loved music and people loved to watch her and dad dance! Their last dance together was to the song by Ed Sheeran "PERFECT" which summed up their marriage. As per mom's wishes, there will be no service with internment taking place at a later date. We want to say a special thank you to uncle Jerry for your never-ending support friendship and guidance...and for being moms wonderful breakfast partner. A special thank you to aunty Jeanine for being moms best friend, uncle Bob, the entire Hamilton gang. Thank you also to mom's lifelong friend Dorothy. You all contributed greatly to mom's lifetime of joy and memories.



As mom would say,





“Hugs to you all, love you”.



~The Ripa kids