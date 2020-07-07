1/1
Diane Yakimchuk
It is with broken hearts that the family announces the passing of Diane Yakimchuk (daughter, sister and auntie) on July 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Born in Thunder Bay on August 26, 1953 Diane graduated from the Nursing Program at Lakehead University before dedicating her life as a nurse and working abroad for many years. Some of her favourite places were Australia, California, Arizona and Saudi Arabia where she made lasting friendships.

Her final work destination was back home here in Thunder Bay where she spent her last 10 years working as a Nurse at the Thunder Bay District Jail, a position she enjoyed very much.

Diane was a very strong and independent person who always followed through on decisions she made. At times Diane could be quite a challenge, but Diane would also be the first in line to provide her help when needed, especially to her nephews Daniel McEachern, and Jamie and Brook Mado whom she cared about greatly. Diane chose to pass away at home in the arms of her sister Irene and cuddled by doggies Tessa and Bree and under the compassionate care and medical assistance of the Dying with Dignity Program and Dr. Wood and nurse Janna who provided such a warm and kind environment for her.

Diane was predeceased by her father Matthew Yakimchuk (2019), mother Anne Yakimchuk (2005), and nephew Bryan McEachern (2010). She will be greatly missed by her surviving family.

Special thank you to family doctor Lorna Gillen, and the doctors and nurses at the TBRHSC Cancer Centre.

Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Northwest Funeral Alternative Inc., cremation has taken place, and as per Diane's wishes no funeral service will be held.

Should family and friends so desire donations made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
