Dianne Elizabeth Pruys passed away peacefully at the age of 66, after her courageous battles with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1954 in Fort William to Stephen and Theresa Osipenko.



Dianne will be forever missed by her dear husband of 42 years John, her mother Theresa Osipenko, her children Eric (Crystal), Kevin (Marlena) and Allison (Jordan), her seven grandchildren Zoe, Ollie, Jamie, Joelleen, Luka, Finn and Jade, her siblings Beverly (Vic), Dave, Larry (Lori) and Gail, and her many nieces and nephews.



Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and inspiration to keep fighting. Her face lit up any time she saw them. Her days were filled with plans to go for walks with friends, exercise classes, kayaking, shopping or hiking - sometimes all on the same day. Her zest for life was an inspiration to all those around her.



Dragon boating with the Dragons of Hope breast cancer survivors team was a passion of hers, and a great support for her. The team competed internationally in the USA and Italy.



Dianne retired from the laboratories at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) and Life Labs in 2017. Her coworkers were great friends and they supported each other by creating a family environment.



A public visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26 from 6-9pm at Blake's Funeral Home. Those wishing to attend are asked to please RSVP through the Blake Funeral Chapel website, or by calling the office at (807) 623-6446. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27th, 2020, when friends and family will gather at St. Dominic's Church, celebrated by Rev. Mike Mahoney. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to TBRHSC Cancer Centre.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



You fought as hard as you could, but you were tired and the Lord called you home where you could be at rest. We love you dearly and will miss you more than words, but we know your love will be guiding us, until we meet again.



Our family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at TBRHSC - Cancer Care including the 1A wing and a special thank you to Dr. Del Paggio.



Dianne Pruys will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.



