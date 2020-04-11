|
It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Dianne Nigro (Fortes) announce her passing. She grew her wings and is in heaven in the arms of her daughter that she missed so dearly. Dianne was born on September 9, 1943. She was an amazing wife, mother, nanny, great nanny, sister and friend. She was a strong, loving and caring woman and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Dianne loved spending her summers out at camp and was delighted when her grandchildren and great grandchildren went out. She enjoyed attending country music concerts, playing cards, knitting, going on the bus to Grand Portage and going to craft club. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Dianne will be greatly missed and remembered by her loving husband and soul mate Gary, sons Steve, Moo (Keri) and Bill (Pam), sister Lynda, brother Teddy, sister in law Mavis, son in law Fred, grandchildren Michelle (Jared), Andrew (Lindsey), Daniel (Ashley), Mikey, Jessica (Gordon), Alyssa (Brent), Chris, Alicia (Paul) and Robert, and great grandchildren Damien, Frankie, Alex, Jayda, Jenny, Jaxx, Zeiden, Layla, Jayce, Sophie and Cain.
She was predeceased by her daughter Cheri Lynn, parents Lillian and Victor, siblings Dorothy (Teddy) and Margo (Glen), father-in-law Adolph, brother in law Bruce and numerous nieces.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the TBRHSC for the care they took of Dianne. As per Dianne's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund, Diabetes Canada and the George Jeffery Children's Centre.