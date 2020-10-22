Our family is very sad to announce the loss of our Matriarch, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Diletta Scocchia at 92 years of age who passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Dilletta was born in Befaro, Italy on March 18, 1928. She grew up helping her family farm the land and contributing to the care of her community among the rolling mountains and valleys of the Abruzzo region. She married Guido in 1949 and immigrated to Canada in 1959 with three children Silvana, Elio and Olga. The family settled in Port Arthur and four other children, Oriana, Lisa, Eraldo, and Dario, were born in Thunder Bay. She was so proud of her beautiful family, especially as grandchildren and great grandchildren came along. She always had a sparkle in her eyes and a gentle smile on her face, which intensified when the whole family was together. During family gatherings and celebrations, she would sit back and watch everyone and smile.



Diletta was an incredibly strong, patient, and loving person who took so much joy in caring for others. She was happiest when cooking for her family. Homemade ravioli, gnocchi, meatballs, cheeseballs, spaghetti sauce, bread, and pies were her specialty. The grandchildren loved when she would treat them to fried leftover bits of bread dough and sprinkle them with cinnamon sugar; a delicacy which she called scrapelli. You would often find her singing her favorite Italian songs while rocking the grandchildren to sleep, cooking in the kitchen, working on her sewing machine, or harvesting the fruits of her labor out in the garden. She was known for dancing away the nights at family weddings and other celebrations. She enjoyed weekly community gatherings at Boulevard Lake to play bocce and trips to Merla Mae for a twin cone in the summer. Guido and Diletta enjoyed many years of sunshine and relaxation at their winter home in Palm Bay, Florida, where they made many good friends. Diletta traveled back to Italy for the first time with her son Eraldo and granddaughter Alicia in 2006, where she reconnected with her siblings and extended family and revisited her childhood home. She was in her element with her family there, whether she was making pizzas with her sisters in rural Mentana or ordering gelato with her nieces and nephews in the busy streets of Rome. Her glowing sense of humor stayed with her as she aged, always joking and laughing with her family and friends.



Diletta is survived by her seven children: Silvana (Doug) Bonden; Elio (Kathy) Scocchia; Olga (Eugene) Lymburner; Oriana (Rob) Laderoute; Lisa (Rob) Mina; Eraldo (Tracy) Scocchia; Dario (Tina) Scocchia; and her beloved 15 grandchildren: Michael (Kristi) Bonden; Christopher (Darra) Bonden; Trisha (Pat) Godbout; Ryan (Kelly) Scocchia; Andy (Joelle) Gregorash; Lynn (Mario) Pineault; Sierra and Logan Laderoute; Vanessa Mina and Jordan (Christine) Mina; Alicia (Christian) Klosowski and Lucas (Elizabeth) Scocchia; Brandon, Ashley, and Emily Scocchia; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Diletta was pre-deceased by her husband Guido in 2007, her first-born son Elio and daughter Teresa in infancy, her parents Erasmo and Conchetta Di Damiano, and her five sisters and two brothers.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Sargent's Funeral Chapel Facebook page. A private entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy memorials to Pioneer Ridge - Butterfly Garden would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.