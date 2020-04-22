|
Feb. 23, 1938 – Apr. 17, 2020
With heavy hearts the family of DINO MORO announces his passing on April 17, 2020 (82 years) in Lethbridge, Alberta.
Dad/Nono was born to Dominic and Rose Moro in Fort William (Thunder Bay) Ontario,
February 23, 1938.
He loved and enjoyed a full life with family and friends. His passion was camping, fishing and hunting in and around Thunder Bay. Many wonderful years were shared with mom/Nona at their special cabin in the woods on Graham Lake. He taught his girls how to bait a hook and challenged their spaghetti sauce cooking skills with a promised trip to Rome to meet with the Pope. Hunting and an appreciation for wildlife conservation was a close bond he shared with his boy.
Dino was a dedicated employee of the Great Lakes Paper Company from age 14 to his retirement in 1994. He shared his strong work ethic with his children, especially with son Peter who followed closely in his footsteps.
In 2016 Dino moved to Alberta to be closer to his family. He knew it was time, putting his full faith and trust in his children to take over the reins and guide him through his final years.
Dino is pre-deceased by his loving wife Erma, and his good buddies at Graham Lake. May they all reunite under the stars by the campfire at Sun Rise Bay.
Left behind to reminisce and share memories are Lori (Joe), Donna (Boyd), Peter (Janice), grandsons Logan, Lyle, Mason and Dylan and great grandson Jaxon; his sister Beverley and dear friend Don Clarke.
A special heart felt thank you to the staff at St. Therese Villa who cared and looked after Dino. They showed compassion and understanding at a very difficult time.
A private celebration of Dino's life with be held graveside in Thunder Bay at a later date.
“Fishing in the Sky”
We'll have a silver boat
that sparkles
It'll be lined with fleece
of white
We'll have some rod and reels that are made of gold
The fish will always bite
We'll have a cabin
by the lake
Shade trees will grow
so high
There'll be crickets and birds to sing
When we're fishing,
fishing in the sky
Ohhhhhh, we're fishing.
By Travis Smith
