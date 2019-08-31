|
|
1938-2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mrs. Dixie Taber, age 80, announces her passing on Tuesday August 27, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Dixie was born in the Yukon Territories on September 26, 1938 before moving to Port Arthur, Ontario in 1940. Dixie was full of zest and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She had several jobs before finding her calling, selling jewellery at home parties. She started with Sarah Coventry for several years and then graduated to fine jewellery and was known for many years as "The Gold Lady". Her final career stop was as a greeter at Walmart which allowed her to chat with all who were employed there along with everyone who entered the store. Left behind to cherish the memories of a life well lived, are her beloved children Randy Taber (Shelley), Alison Donaldson (Peter), grandchildren Jordan & Marcus Taber (Larissa) & Haylee Donaldson, her sister June Gaw (and family), 2 nieces in Calgary and many special friends. Dixie had a strong faith in the higher power and had no doubt that she would be welcomed by those that cleared the path: Her loving husband Walter, father Elmer, mother Dagmar, step-father Art, sister Mae, brother Dale, as well as far too many more family and friends. A special thank you to the wonderful nurses on 4 North at St. Joe's and Dr. Kathy Simpson for their compassionate care of Dixie.
Funeral services for Dixie will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (Edward & Donald St.) on Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 at 1:00pm with visitation 1 hour prior to service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joe's Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal"
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com