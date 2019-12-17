Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Dolores Elda Kruger

Dolores Elda Kruger Obituary


JUNE 18, 1934 –
DECEMBER 12, 2019

To those who knew her, Dolores, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, her home since 2016.

Dolores Longtin was born and raised in Hearst, Ontario. In 1954, she relocated to then Port Arthur upon marriage to Edward John Kruger, who predeceased her in 1990.

She leaves behind 2 brothers and their spouses, her children and their spouses and her grandchildren. Many relatives also survive mainly from the Hearst area.

A mass for Dolores, relatives and friends will take place next year when the flowers are blooming. Her cremains will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Frances, Ontario, next to her husband.

Much thanks are extended to all the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their patience, understanding and care of Dolores as she journeyed through the last years of her life.

Peace be with you Mom.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
