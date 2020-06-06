Dolores Wawia passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Thunder Bay, ON on May 30, 2020. Dolores, a member of Gull Bay First Nation (Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek), born in Beardmore ON. She was the first Aboriginal woman to earn her Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Education in northwestern Ontario, and devoted her career to improving educational opportunities for First Nations students.
Also, volunteering for Lakehead District School Board for the past 43 years. She had a gift for story-telling and had told stories to over 14,000 students. When she started her career there was nothing going on in Native Education and when asked why she has kept doing it for so long, she said, "I have a passion for it".
In 1975, there was a Native Education Committee which consisted of three members, which included Dolores. This group worked very hard to improve the educational opportunities for First Nations students in the community. Spending a lot of her time voluntarily leading workshops for educators on Lakehead Board of Education PA days. Eventually, this led to the Aboriginal Education Advisory Committee (AEAC) being formed in 2004. Dolores has been co-chair since its inception because she was totally involved and committed to Native Education. Under her leadership, AEAC has worked tirelessly to implement many programs on behalf of First Nations, Metis and Inuit students across all of the schools at Lakehead Public. Areas of focus were: improving student achievement, closing the gap, strengthening community partnerships and increasing cultural awareness as a community.
In addition to all of her volunteer work at Lakehead District School Board, Dolores was very active at Lakehead University. She developed the first course in Contemporary Issues in Native Education. She, Harold Linklater and Dr. Don Power collaborated on it and taught it together for the first time as a summer teacher Additional Qualifications course. Dolores later went and shared it with First Nation Communities. It was then introduced as part of the curriculum in the teacher education program at Lakehead University. Dolores also developed the first Teacher of Native Children course in Ontario.
Dolores has received many awards and accolades as a result of her volunteer work. Most recently being awarded the Order of Ontario Award for her work in Indigenous Education. She was the first, female, Indigenous Emerita in North America. She is an inspiration in her dedication to making things better for Indigenous children, youth and community. Dolores is a mentor, guide, advocate and ground breaker in the area in Indigenous education. The relationships she has built in our community are foundational to Truth and Reconciliation. Her selfless, life-long work has enriched our community and has facilitated the healing between Indigenous and non-indigenous people that make our city, our region and our country a better place for all Canadians.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Tammy Wawea and Eli Wawia, her grandchildren Summer Reilly and Conor Wawia, her great-grandson Kingston Vermette-Wawia-Fidler, her godchildren Keewatin Nawagesic, Onntario Nawagesic and KhaSage Nibi Nowegejick, siblings Vernon Nawagesic; Lesley Nawagesic; Miles Nowegijick; Darcy Nawagesic; Mark Nowegijick; Patricia Nawagesic; Mary-Ann Nowegejick; Diane Davis Nawagesic and the Lenstrom foster family.
Dolores was predeceased by her son Lawrence Wawia, grand-daughter Taylor Vermette-Wawia, parents Narciste Nowegijick and Doris Nawagesic Michel, siblings Lawrence Nawagesic, Andrew Nawagesic and Pauline Wynn Nawagesic.
A Celebration of Dolores' life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 through Video Conferencing at her church, The Gathering Table at 11:00 a.m. please visit http://gatheringtable.ca/calendar/ for the link to watch.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Dolores' memory to Evergreen a United Neighborhood in Thunder Bay.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.