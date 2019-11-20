|
|
May 4, 1949 to November 16, 2019
It is with deep sadness I announce the passing of my sister Dolores Evelyn Bryan on November 16, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospice.
Dolores was born May 4, 1949 in Port Arthur to Clarence and Beatrice Chauvin. She attended local schools and after graduation was a licensed hair dresser and worked in various salons until her retirement from Dawson Court Home for the Aged.
Dolores enjoyed her summers at Northern Light Lake where she made many long-time friends. Special times were spent with son Christopher and her aunt Rita at Green Point Cottage. Travelling to Cuba, Mexico and Las Vegas brought her joy but her favorite destination was Hawaii. Retail therapy with friends was fun with get-a-way weekends to Duluth.
At home Dolores spent time watching Curling, listening to country music, playing bingo and card games, in particular Hand and Foot Canasta. Her happiness came from cooking, she said “it was an excellent stress reliever”. Many enjoyed her great meals.
Dolores will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Geraldine Chauvin, nephew Darren Ray Boucher and his father Cam Boucher, brother-in-law Brian (Tammy) Bryan; Gary (Kim) Bryan; Albert Sitch (Janet); as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband Gerry, November 30, 2018, son Christopher May 5, 2013 and parents Clarence and Beatrice, brother Clarence Jr, sister Bev Sitch and brother Ted.
Many thanks to Dr. Bannon and the Delico health care team, palliative care doctors, nurses and staff at Thunder Bay Regional and St Joseph's Hospice.
A Come & Go Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 in the Reception Hall of the Harbourview Funeral Centre from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' memory to the or a charity of choice.
What you once enjoyed you will never loose, what you once loved has become a part of you.
“Helen Keller”
Rest in peace sis love Ding