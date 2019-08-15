|
Dolores O'Connor aged 85 passed away suddenly on August 11, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Dolores was born on April 18, 1934 in Fort William, Ontario to Evasio and Celia Valentino. Dolores grew up in the town of Jackfish where she developed a passion for sports, especially hockey and baseball. It was on the baseball field where she met her husband Roderick who preceded her in death in 1986. Together they raised their family in a number of north shore communities and eventually settled in Schreiber in 1972. In her later years, Dolores enjoyed the little things in life like gardening, watching hockey, and attending Saturday mass with her special friend Mary. For the last year of her life Dolores resided at Chartwell, Glacier Ridge in Thunder Bay where she met and made many close friends with residents and staff members who enjoyed her humor and uniqueness. Dolores was most proud of her grandchildren and loved to share their achievements with her friends. Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her children Donald (Cathie), Nancy (Fred), Marilyn, Neil (Rhonda), Lori (Rene), and her grandchildren Kevan, Kimberlee, Jillian (Alex), Lucas, Michael, Katelynn, Jeremy, Jake, Sydney and Bryson. Dolores is also survived by her youngest brother Neil Valentino and her brother-in-law John Jarosz. Dolores was predeceased by her parents Evasio and Celia Valentino, her sister Joyce Jarosz, and her brothers Albert and Aldo Valentino and her sister in law Mary. The family would like to thank the staff at Chartwell, Glacier Ridge and the LHIN for the comfort, support and especially friendship offered to mom. It meant so much to her. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, in Schreiber on Friday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. visitation will commence at 12:00 noon with a private internment to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to King Funeral Home in Schreiber. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Her memory will live on with her own unique ‘Doloresisms'.