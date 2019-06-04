|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving husband, father and grandfather Domenic Figliomeni on June 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group with his loving wife, children and family by his side.
Born on May 6,1935 to Nicola & Rosina Figliomeni in Siderno Marina RC, Italy he was a hard working, loving family man. Losing his father at a young age he learned responsibility and family values and hard work. Domenic married the love of his life Ida (Fuda) on January 19, 1964. They immigrated to Canada in 1966 and together they raised their 6 wonderful children.
He worked with Corazza Construction, then worked at Rugged Air before moving on to Bombardier as a welder where he retired in 2000. He was a life long member of the Principe di Piemonte Society.
He valued his friendships and his family was his top priority. He taught his children and grandchildren respect and true family values. He was a great story teller and enjoyed a good game of Briscola. He took pride in gardening, wine and sausage making, fishing and hunting. His true pride and joy were his grandchildren There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them and he was so very proud of each and every one of them.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years Ida, his six children Rosie (Barney) Vivirito, Nick (Anna), Maria Teresa, Rita (Tony) Romeo, Tony (Melanie) and Antonella, grandchildren Michael (Ali), Krista (Stephen), Deanna (Conor), Brandon (Christa), Sofia, Domenic, Annamaria, Amanda and Daniel Domenic (Cristina), Serena (Ryan) and Taya, his fur babies Max and Nikko and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Canada and Italy.
Predeceased by parents Nicola & Rosina Figliomeni, In-laws Vincenzo & Rosina Fuda. Siblings Maria, Cosimo & Giuseppe. In-laws Rosetta Figliomeni & Carlo Fuda. Son-in law Frank Pedulla.
We would like to thank all the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Care Group who took wonderful care of him. We appreciate all the care and compassion from Dr. Cappello, Dr. Chan, Dr. Haggarty, Dr. Bezansen. It provided us great comfort to know that he was in good hands.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7th at 12:10 pm where family and friends will gather at St. Agnes Church for the Funeral Mass. celebrated by Father James Panikulam.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm with Vigil Prayer Services beginning at 7 pm at St. Agnes Church. Should friends so desire memorial donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or St. Joseph's Foundation Hospice of Thunder Bay. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
