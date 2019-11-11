|
It is with heartfelt sadness our family announces the passing of Domenico Crupi. Domenico passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on November 9, 2019, with his family by his side. Domenico was born August 25th, 1936 in Siderno Marina, Reggio Calabria, Italy. He arrived in Canada in 1952 at the age of 15 years. On January 8, 1967 he married Francesca De Leo and together they raised four sons. A very hard-working man, Domenico worked many jobs to provide for his family. Domenico was well known in the automotive industry. Domenico started off his career working as a mechanic at Sears, then owned and operated Simpson Shell Garage and finished off his career at Canadian Tire. Domenico cherished family values and enjoyed numerous family outings throughout his life. Domenico enjoyed gardening, making sausages and wine each year along with repairing and restoring vehicles for family and friends. Domenico spent numerous hours and weekends working with his brother Mike and his nephews building their family camps at Sandstone Lake. Domenico is survived by his wife of 52 years, Francesca Crupi (De Leo), his four boys: Cosimo (Adriana), Tony (Lisa), Dennis, Roberto (Cristina); his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Andrew (Melanie Moro) and Nicholas (Kaleigh Stezenko), Camden and Michaela, Domenico and Natalee. Sisters Nina Ierino, Maria (Cosimo) Pellegrino, Rosetta (Cosimo) Figliomeni, Tita Scaffeo, brother Tony Crupi, sister-in-law Diane Crupi, sister-in-law Maria (Cosimo) Commisso Italy, brother-in-law Vincenzo De Leo Italy, sister-in-law Susanna (Damiano) Commisso Italy, brother-in-law Cosimo (Maria) De Leo, brother-in-law Domenico (Maria) Baggetta Toronto, sister-in-law Giulia (Rino) Fiore Toronto, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay, Toronto and Italy. He was predeceased by his parents Cosimo and Carmella Crupi, father-in-law and mother-in-law Antonio De Leo and Rosa Galluzzo, brother Michele Crupi, brothers-in-law Antonio Scaffeo and Antonio Ierino, sister-in-laws Lena Crupi and Teresina Baggetta as well as many aunts and uncles. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 when family and friends will gather at St. Dominic's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. Entombment will follow at St. Andrew's Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Sargent & Son's Funeral Chapel, 21 North Court Street. As expressions of sympathy the family respectfully request donations be sent to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cardiac Fund. On-line condolences may be made at: www.sargentandson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Home.