March 31, 1934 – September 17, 2020

Mr. Domenico Scarfo, age 86 years, a longtime resident of Leland Avenue, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, September 17, 2020, with his family by his side.

Domenico was born on March 31, 1934 in Siderno, Calabria, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1951, but soon returned to Italy in 1958 to marry the love of his life, Rosa Topini. The newlyweds came back to Canada, and settled down in Fort William before starting their family. He worked as an Autobody Repairman throughout his life. Domenico loved gardening and a good glass of wine, but his greatest passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He always looked forward to visits with all of his family and friends. In his later years, Domenico enjoyed travelling, especially on cruises. He loved the buffets and spending time on the beach. Domenico was a a long time member of St. Dominic's Parish. He was a hardworking, kind man and would help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Domenico is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosa (nee Topini); children Nella Lane, Peter Scarfo and Robert (Corinne) Scarfo; grandchildren Andrea, Matteo and Olivia as well as his great-grandchildren Samantha, Lexie, Abby and Noah. He is also survived by his siblings Sam (Carmelita) Scarfo, Rosa (Giovanni) De Luca, Maria (Tony) Salvador, Giuseppe (Teresa) Scarfo, Vincent (Lisa) Scarfo and Antonio (Nuzia) Scarfo as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Canada, Italy, USA and Australia.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pietro and Filomena as well as his sisters Teresa (Vittorio) Topetto and Angelina Scarfo (in infancy).

Funeral services for the late Mr. Domenico Scarfo will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, with family and friends gathering in St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church, for the Funeral Mass at 10:00am, celebrated by Father Michael Mahoney. Private entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening after 6:30pm in the Church, with Vigil Prayers offered at 8:00pm.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Domenico to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

