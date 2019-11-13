|
Peacefully, at home on November 10, 2019 surrounded by love. Beloved husband of Linda Orme, together for over 33 years. Loving father of Sean, Jarrett and Brianna and loving stepfather to John and Debbie Orme-Rego and son-in-law Warren. Proud grandfather to Blaise, Cross, Jagur and Tessa. Don will also be missed by his sister Sharon and her family. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends in Thunder Bay and Hamilton. Don was eternally grateful for the love and comfort expressed by those who attended and sent greetings for his 71st birthday and living wake celebration. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Doctor's and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their compassion and support throughout Don's journey. Memorial Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, 905-648-3852 on Thursday from 7-9pm. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11am in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to CUSO International or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.