|
|
Feb. 05, 1942 ~ Dec. 24, 2019
Gone Fishing
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father and friend on December 24th, 2019. Words can not express the tremendous loss of such an amazing, caring and kind person who would help or give guidance to anyone who needed it. Today would mark your 78th Birthday. We all with heavy hearts wish you could be here but know you are looking down on us. Instead you have graced the presence of all that have gone before you and now shed your light. We love you and you will forever be in our hearts and thoughts.
Cremation has already taken place and as per his wishes a private family service will be taking place at a later date. If friends so desire donations can be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay.
~ Love: Louise, Don and Karen, Kristal and Kevin, Nicole and Dave, Elvis, Wendy, Asher, Tyler and Hallie, Jessica, Joey,
Emma, Keynan, Aiden,
Nathaniel, Phallon and Damarion