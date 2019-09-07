|
|
On August 29, 2019, after a brief illness, a very special person, wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and Nurse Practitioner, Dona Jane Ree passed away surrounded by family and friends. Dona was born on February 1, 1955 in Fort William and was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Eleanor and sister Maureen. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Edward (Ted), beloved daughter Christiana, siblings Cheryl, Raymond (Corrinne) and Sherry (Greg), parents in-law Lloyd and Judith Collins, brother-in-law Alvin Jones, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and best friend Sandra Crawford. Dona started her 45 year career in the nursing profession as an RNA in the ER at McKellar General Hospital and upon completion of her RN Diploma at Confederation College worked in ICU at McKellar. Dona went on to concurrently obtain her BSc in Nursing and Nurse Practitioner RN (EC) designation in 1995. This was the first Nurse Practitioner course offered at LU. In 2010, she completed her Masters in Nursing at the University of Toronto. Dona's career was challenging and rewarding. She travelled extensively throughout Northwestern Ontario with nursing stints in Armstrong, Round Lake, Summer Beaver and Big Trout Lake; Thunder Bay Homes for the Aged - Pinewood Court, Versa Care, Pioneer Ridge, Roseview Manor and TBRHSC. She served on the executive of NPAO at various times throughout her career and was instrumental in the proposal and creation of the Lakehead NP Led Clinic located at McKellar Place. In her leisure time Dona could be found digging up or weeding in one of her gardens; designing upgrades of the house for Ted and in some cases the late Joe Mueller to build; working on stain glass pieces for family and friends and most recently experimenting with gourmet recipes for her chief taste testers Ted and Christiana and if approved the extended family. A huge thank you goes out to the nursing staff on 3B and 1A for the care and compassion given to Dona and shown to the family and a super huge thank you to Dona's care and support team Doctors Simpson, Goodman, Ahmed, Kovolov and Mozzone and Spiritual Team Rev Walker and Padre McLaughlan. A private family interment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Valhalla Inn from 2-5pm. If friends so desire, we ask that as an expression of sympathy donations be made to the Dona J Ree Endowment Fund c/o TBRSHC Foundation.Be Well
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com