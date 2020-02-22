|
|
Peacefully in the arms of her devoted husband and surrounded by loving family, on Tuesday, February 19th, 2020 in her 79th year after a very long hard and valiant fight. Dona leaves behind her beloved soulmate, Morris (Moe) after meeting on Valentine's day 61 years ago and spending the last 59 years creating their legacy together. She was a wonderful Mom and Nana and will be lovingly remembered by her cherished sons, Kevin and his wife Nancy and their children Jordan, Cameron, and Brayden, Scott and his wife Sonya and their children Brittany, Alex, Tara, Steven, Megan and Jordan, and youngest son Darren. Gigi also loved her special “little people” Hayes, Violet, Bentley, Mason, Ben, Callie, Faith, Chase, Reid. She is survived by her brother Brian and his wife Doris and many friends and family members in Thunder Bay. She is predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Edith Camlin, her sister Carol and great-grandson Noah. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the exceptional care Dona received by the teams on Davies 3 and CSU at Kingston General Hospital and Lakeview 1 at Providence Care. Special thanks to Gail, Lisa and Kristina of Davies 3 for their passion for patient care and the kindness shown to Dona and her family through these last few months. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dona's memory to the Cardiac Program at KHSC would be appreciated by the family in honor of the amazing care she received. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at Collin's Bay Legion, 4034 Bath Rd. Kingston ON, K7M 4Y4.“Put your shoes on Lucy, don't you know
you're in the city”