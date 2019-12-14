|
|
Aug 17, 1933–Dec 8, 2019
Donald Schutte passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, December 8th, at the age of 86. Don grew up on the family farm in Scoble Township with his parents Albert and Velma Schutte and older sister Joyce. Throughout his life, Don held many positions in various fields until he found his passion and started driving truck. He was a long-haul driver, owning his own truck for 10 years with Kingsway Transport. He ended his lengthy career driving for Neste. He took extreme pride in knowing that he had driven millions of miles accident free. Don loved the outdoors, spending many days hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was fishing at their house on Lake Superior with his wife Vicki and later with his best friend Ken Irving. Don was a family man, spending many hours over the years making our childhood Christmas's extra special. He built the perfect rink for us on the ice in front of the house, made a toboggan run that sent us clear across Cloud Bay and even arranged "Santa" to drive his tractor on a hayride one year. Sadly, left to mourn him is his son Donald Schutte Jr, stepdaughter Patricia Fletcher, son-in-law Vern Aho, daughter-in-law Susan Fletcher, daughter-in-law Sherry Fletcher, grand children Albert Byers, Brent (Shelly) Byers, Vicki (Dave) Wassenaar, Robert John (Natasha) Olafson, Christina (Kevin) Fletcher, Johnathon Olafson, Kayla (Tyler) Smith, A.J. Fletcher, Megan Fletcher, great grandchildren Anthony (Megan) Byers, Nicole Byers, Angelique Olafson, Shawn Olafson, Emma Byers, Taylor Wassenaar, Evan Byers, Xander Byers, Jaiden Newhook, Shaelyn Olafson, great, great grandson Isaac Byers and very special friends Inge (Dave) Sommers, whom Don thought of as another daughter and loved very much and Ken Irving. Don is pre-deceased by his parents Albert and Velma Schutte, sister Joyce, loving wife Victoria, stepsons John and David Fletcher, stepdaughter Darlyne Byers. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com