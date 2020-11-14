1/1
Donald Albert Wheatley
Donald Albert Wheatley, age 77, passed away Friday November 6th, 2020. Though the last few years of his life were challenging he handled it with grace and humour.

Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend Mary, celebrating 50 years of marriage last year. Together they have three children Ryan (Tara) Wheatley, Kara (Steve) Meldrum and Jill Wheatley. Dad was proud grampa to Brayden, Payton, Nash and Maverick. He is survived by sister Daryl (Bill) McCrindle, sister-in-law Diane Berbue, and brother-in-law Bill (Jane) Foulds. "Uncle Donnie" to many nieces and nephews and friends at Shebandowan.

Predeceased by his parents, Ray and Lillian Wheatley (McLean), in-laws Albert and Dolly Foulds (Tebbenham) and sister-in-law Margaret Prystanski (Foulds).

He grew up in Fort William and attended St Mary's and Selkirk high school, where he was an avid curler and enjoyed the music of Buddy Holly.

Don joined Pepsi (Northern Beverages) at 13 sorting bottles in the factory, he was quickly recognized to be an asset and moved throughout the organization in sales and management roles. Pepsi moved the Wheatley family to Sault Ste. Marie and London, Ontario and back to Thunder Bay to close out his career. Mary and Don loved Shebandowan and moved there to enjoy retirement and all of the friends and laughs life at the lake brought. Donnie enjoyed all things hockey including spending days preparing the rink on the lake for all to enjoy and never missed Brady's hockey games during his visits to Ottawa. He enjoyed having a house full, loved all and friends quickly became family. He was a softy for all the furry friends in his life. Don will be remembered by many for his 41 years at Pepsi, was happy to hire friends of friends and always gave people a chance. With a positive attitude and strong work ethic he rarely missed a day of work.

Growing up Thursday nights were a race to Sibley to get the premium waterfront spot to create lasting memories of rowdy bonfires, underdogs and forever friendships.

Donnie was known as Big D, Dandy Don, The Mayor of Shebandowan, and Captain giveaway. He loved Mary's baking (no one else was even close), staying current with news and business and fancied an air guitar when a great tune came on.

In the spring we will celebrate his life with a family interment and gather at the lake (details to come at a later date) to share memories.

Please play some Buddy Holly, have a cold beer (make it a large), say hi to all his fans and cheers Big D.

Special thank you to the staff at Wesway and Roseview for taking care of dad. Donations can be made to Wesway Thunder Bay, Parkinson's Thunder Bay, Alzheimer's Thunder Bay or the charity of your choice.

"It must be love"

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
