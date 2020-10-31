Mr. Donald Allister McGirr, age 76 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



Donald was born on October 12, 1944 in Estevan, Saskatchewan. He worked for many years at Great Lakes Forest Products, as a Paper Maker, until retirement in 2007. Donald had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at Marks Lake, where many great memories were made with family and friends. He was proud of his family and would help anyone in need. Donald will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Donald is survived by his sons Dave (Amanda) and Kevin; grandchildren Addison and Abby, Drake and Juliet as well as his brother Ken (Pat) of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and sister Marjorie Hutchinson of Toronto, Ontario. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.



He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Myrtle McGirr as well as his brother-in-law Paul Hutchinson.



A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery, where Donald will be laid to rest with his parents.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Donald to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.





