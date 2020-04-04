|
Mr. Donald Arthur Gordon, age 69 years, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully after a no mercy battle with cancer on April 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on October 16, 1950 in Geraldton, Ontario, second son to Bill and Clara Gordon. Don celebrated 42 cherished years of marriage with the love of his life Shirley Gordon. Together they raised 3 spectacular sons Douglas, wife Kathryn (Isabella, Jacob), Benjamin, partner Matt, Dexter, wife Heather (Harrison, Hendrick). Later in life he was blessed to connect with his first born son, Geoff, wife Tanya. Don had a 40-year career of with Resolute in the Woodlands Division as a machine operator. He worked hard to provide a wonderful life for his family and always used his incredible humour to paint the stories of camp life. Don was always passionate about sports, from coaching his kids and Shirley's women's hockey team to playing himself, when Don put his mind to doing something he put his whole heart into it. In his later years he took up golf and his love for the game showed in his amazing talent. He gained many very close friends through golf and was always willing to help anyone around. This came out through every aspect of his life, Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. There was nothing he wouldn't do to help out or get a laugh from someone. His humour was something that stood out above all with Don, the world will not be the same without his wit and charm. Once Don retired he needed something to fill his off golf season time and re-engaged in his love for bowling, and in true Don style he soon excelled at the sport and even made it to Provincials twice and nationals once. His friends from bowling were another group of special people that were lucky to be blessed with his friendship. Don will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew him, including his loyal furry friends Stella and Penny. Don is also survived by his sisters Linda (Paul), Valarie (Luc), Cathie (Ron), Nina (Al), Marlene (Howie), his brothers Bruce, Ed (Verna), Larry (Barb) and several close nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his father Bill and mother Clara and brothers Graham and Bill and his sister Clara and her husband Bill and Shirley's parents Anton and Iris Pedersen. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Love you my Donny, and
to quote you, "kissy kissy and all that stuff."
