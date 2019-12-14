|
|
Sept. 18, 1952 ~
November 23, 2019
Donald Bruce Stewart passed away peacefully, with his wife Milli by his side at the K-W Health Centre of Grand River Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Milli (nee Goosen) for 38 years. Dear brother of Kathy Fortes and Lynne (Terry) Melnick; brother-in-law of Carolyn, Mary, Gareth (Gayle), Eldon (Gwen) Goosen, Debra (Don) Riley, Iris (Ger) Buller and uncle to numerous nephews and nieces. Predeceased by loving parents John and Frances (nee Whent) Stewart, dear brother John Douglas Stewart, brother-in-law Ted Goosen and nephew Josh Goosen. Don spent most of his early years in Thunder Bay, ON and attended Lakehead University graduating with a B.A. and receiving the Dean's Medal. Later he received a Bachelor of Education as well. After his marriage to Milli, in 1981 they moved to Quesnel, BC where he was employed as an Industrial Arts Teacher. They moved to Kitchener, ON in 1985 where he began working for All Ontario Restorations and later McQuiggan Trimcraft. In 2003 he was hired to build the display cases and enclosure for the Model Train Museum in the mill in St. Jacobs, ON. Over the ensuing years, he maintained the Model Train Museum. In 2015 he moved the display to the basement of the mill and designed and built a new display, and stayed on to maintain the display until the mill was sold in 2018. Don was an avid reader, enjoyed lively discussions of books he had read (or any topic for that matter). He had an inate curiosity and enjoyed researching materials to gain a better understanding on a broad range of topics. He loved playing guitar (playing by ear). He enjoyed nature, and cooking was a true passion. A Memorial Service was held December 7th, 2019 at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home in Waterloo, ON.
His Journey has just begun.