LITTLE, Donald C. of Woodstock, Ontario and previously of Kenora and Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at VON Sakura House on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 73. Don is survived by his sons Don Little and Rick Little Darling. He will be missed by his brothers Phil, Jack and Bob and his sisters Margaret Belluomini and Wendy Watson. He will be remembered by his cousins George and Dee White, as well as his close friend and caregiver Margaret Darling. Don is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Mildred. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock, Ontario (519-290-5575).Condolences may
