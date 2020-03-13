|
August 10, 1939 –
March 3, 2020
Donald Carl Kamaranski of Penticton, BC and beloved husband of Katherine (nee McGregor) passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on March 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Donald was born on August 10, 1939 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Don married the love of his life, Katherine, in 1963 and from that day on they were always together. Don was a loving husband, wonderful dad and proud Dee Dee. Don was a successful small business owner for over 50 years. He was happiest spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Lake Shebandowan. He was a hard working man but knew how to laugh and have fun. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He could be seen every weekend in the summer driving the boat with his girls being towed behind on their boards. Don was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Besides his loving wife Katherine, Don is survived by his two daughters Laura (Roy MacNeil) and Lisa (Dan Lankinen), and grandchildren Cameron and Nicholas Lankinen. Don was predeceased by his parents Angus and Sophie, brother Bill and sisters: Nellie, Minnie and Alice. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 35 Backstreet Blvd, Penticton BC, V2A 1H7. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to share memories and send condolences to the family through kvmemorial.com