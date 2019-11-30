|
|
Passed away peacefully at his Hogarth Riverview residence, November 25th,
2019. Born June 26th, 1945 in Toronto. The family moved to Beardmore in
1946, where he lived most of his life and made many life long friends. He
worked for St. Lawrence\Domtar for many years doing various jobs; his
favourite was aboard the John I. Rankin rafting tugboat on Lake Nipigon. He
was a lover of music and played trumpet in his youth. He was a cheerful soul
who loved to visit and was always kind. He loved Beardmore but ill health
made Thunder Bay a better choice. Predeceased by his parents Neil and
Eleanor Nylund. Survived by sister Willa and husband Myron Nelson of
Beardmore, their son Travis Nelson and family of Canton, Georgia, sister
Janice and her husband Wayne Varrin of Madoc, Ontario, their daughter Regina
Varrin, son Ryan Varrin and families of Peterborough Ontario, as well as
dear friend Connie Grant. There will be a graveside service at Sunset
Memorial Gardens at a later date. Thank you to the staff of Hogarth
Riverview Trillium, TBRHSC. You were all so kind.
From those long ago days...
its getting dark
Dad turned the porch light on
Mom's Calling
Time to go home Donnie
Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com