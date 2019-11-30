Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nylund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Charles (Donnie) Nylund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Charles (Donnie) Nylund Obituary

Passed away peacefully at his Hogarth Riverview residence, November 25th,


2019. Born June 26th, 1945 in Toronto. The family moved to Beardmore in


1946, where he lived most of his life and made many life long friends. He


worked for St. Lawrence\Domtar for many years doing various jobs; his


favourite was aboard the John I. Rankin rafting tugboat on Lake Nipigon. He


was a lover of music and played trumpet in his youth. He was a cheerful soul


who loved to visit and was always kind. He loved Beardmore but ill health


made Thunder Bay a better choice. Predeceased by his parents Neil and


Eleanor Nylund. Survived by sister Willa and husband Myron Nelson of


Beardmore, their son Travis Nelson and family of Canton, Georgia, sister


Janice and her husband Wayne Varrin of Madoc, Ontario, their daughter Regina


Varrin, son Ryan Varrin and families of Peterborough Ontario, as well as


dear friend Connie Grant. There will be a graveside service at Sunset


Memorial Gardens at a later date. Thank you to the staff of Hogarth


Riverview Trillium, TBRHSC. You were all so kind.



From those long ago days...


its getting dark


Dad turned the porch light on


Mom's Calling


Time to go home Donnie



Online condolences may be made through


www.nwfainc.com

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -