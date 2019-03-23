|
Donald Dean Dyck, 85 years old, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away on March 12, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He was born on February 18, 1934 in Flin Flon, Manitoba and eventually moved to Thunder Bay with his parents Abraham and Anne (Klassen) Dyck as a child. Donald's teenage years were spent in Hanson's Pool Room with Jim and Doc on St. Paul Street. He always said the best hot dogs in the world were from Hanson's. Donald worked most of his life for the Canadian Grain Commission and ended his career as District Manager of Labour Canada, working a total of forty years in the Public Service of Canada. Donald loved to travel to near and far away places with his wife of 61 years Laura (Hogard), children, Jason and Joanne, and grandchildren, Katie (Craig) Hemphill, James, and pet dogs: Heidi, Minnie, Chelsea, Sadie, Wuf, and Daisy Dee. In retirement, some of the highlights of his travels were in his truck camper: Dawson City, Yukon; Inuvik, NWT; Chicken, Alaska, Skagway, Alaska; and Atlin, BC. His winter months were spent in Texas, Mexico, San Diego and San Francisco. Highlights of his overseas travels include England, Paris, Hong Kong and China. Donald's other main interests were times spent at his Mini Farm on the Kam River, watching movies with his family, and listening to CBC radio and late-night radio programs. Donald enjoyed listening to a range of music, including Frankie Lane, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Meatloaf and Queen. His dream was to meet Frankie Lane. Donald visited Frankie in his home in San Diego and they subsequently became friends. Lovingly remembered by his immediate family listed above and most recently his great granddaughter Laila Hemphill, brother Douglas (Mickey) Dyck, sister Della (late Dennis) Legros, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Predeceased by his parents Abraham and Anne Dyck. Family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Ridge, Renal Services at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital and other organizations that were of assistance to Donald and his family in the later years of his life. As per Donald's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, and the Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Online condolences
