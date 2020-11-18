1/1
Donald E. Rowan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

My high school sweetheart, Donald Edward Rowan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at the age of 82 years.

Born in Winnipeg on September 1, 1938, Don was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. He taught in the education system for 35 years, retiring as a Department Head in 1994. Don was a devoted member of the Scottish Regiment. He enjoyed all sports, and spent a number of years coaching wrestling, baseball and hockey. Don loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his boys on Lake Nipigon and bird watching as well as spending time at the family camp on One Island Lake. During his last year of teaching, Don and his dear friend at school made a cedar strip canoe, which he was proud to use at camp. Don's specialty was barbecuing and he enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, where he could share this talent with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila (nee Peterson); children Glen (Nicole), Darren and Kirsten (Paul); grandchildren Sarah and Matt, Keera and Kari, Silken and Nils; brother Harold (Susan) and their daughter Cora; brother Irv of Armstrong, B.C. and sister Marian of Penticton, B.C. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Cora Rowan.

A private family celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Don to the Northern Cancer Fund (payable TBRHSF) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everest Of Thunder Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
SO VERY SAD TO LEARN OF DON'S PASSING, HE WAS ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN AND READY TO HAVE A LAUGH AT WHATEVER WAS GOING ON. REST IN PEACE LOVELY MAN.
SINCERELY,
DOUG GOULD.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved