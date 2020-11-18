My high school sweetheart, Donald Edward Rowan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at the age of 82 years.



Born in Winnipeg on September 1, 1938, Don was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. He taught in the education system for 35 years, retiring as a Department Head in 1994. Don was a devoted member of the Scottish Regiment. He enjoyed all sports, and spent a number of years coaching wrestling, baseball and hockey. Don loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his boys on Lake Nipigon and bird watching as well as spending time at the family camp on One Island Lake. During his last year of teaching, Don and his dear friend at school made a cedar strip canoe, which he was proud to use at camp. Don's specialty was barbecuing and he enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, where he could share this talent with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila (nee Peterson); children Glen (Nicole), Darren and Kirsten (Paul); grandchildren Sarah and Matt, Keera and Kari, Silken and Nils; brother Harold (Susan) and their daughter Cora; brother Irv of Armstrong, B.C. and sister Marian of Penticton, B.C. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.



He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Cora Rowan.



A private family celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Don to the Northern Cancer Fund (payable TBRHSF) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



