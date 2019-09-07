|
Mr. Donald Edward Ross, 74 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents – Harold and Olive Ross, brothers – David and Michael; he is survived by his wife Janet (nee McArthur) of Nipigon, by two sons – Ian (Sara) of Ottawa, Ontario and Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Victoria Harbour, Ontario, by five grandchildren – Daniel, Emily and Brenna, Nolan and Evan, by two sisters – Diane Cooper of Schreiber, Ontario and Kathleen Ross of Thunder Bay, Ontario. According to Don's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital or to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.