It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald Frederick Fulton on March 13, 2020, at the age of 83 with family by his side. Don passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on October 19, 1936 to Hugh and Hazel Fulton; he grew up in Fort William with his three brothers, attended local schools and graduated from Fort William Vocational School in 1954. Soon after high school, Don secured a job he grew to love at Canada Steamship Lines as a freight agent. He met the love of his life, Mary Lynne Slater and they married on April 5, 1958. They had three children to whom he was a devoted father and family man. Following in his father's footsteps, he joined the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 1957, and remained a lifelong active member serving in many capacities. Don retired in 1996 after working more than 40 years in the transportation industry. Soon after retirement he enjoyed welcoming the arrival of his two precious grandchildren. He enjoyed taking his family camping, hiking, on trips; enjoyed good times with friends and family, cross-country skiing, canoeing and many diy projects. Over the years he devoted countless hours volunteering in the community and was a dedicated friend and family member, going over and above for anyone in need. Predeceased by parents Hugh and Hazel Fulton, and brothers Herb and Ken. Don is survived by his loving wife Mary Lynne, children Patricia (Ron) Drillen, Susan (Lorne) Zerabny, and Brian Fulton; brother Hugh (Bev) Fulton; grandchildren Robert Drillen and Meaghan Zerabny; nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive. The family wishes to thank the compassionate and caring staff of Hogarth, Alzheimer Society, Hospice Northwest, and Alana Slater for the beautiful memory book Uncle Don enjoyed reflecting on so much while in long-term care. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, to be announced. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice.
Peace ~ Perfect Peace