

1929 - 2020



Peacefully on Wednesday November 25, 2020 Don went to join his loving wife of 64 years, Fran, (April 2019) to the other side of the rainbow. He will be missed by his girls- Debbie (Ted), Lynn (Bryan) and Donna. His Grandchildren will always remember his quick, funny remarks and his love of math: Michelle (Brian), Nicole (Ryan), Jaclyn (Justin) Adria (Derek), Brock, Great grandchildren: Luca and Myles enjoyed visiting him in Stonewall Lions Manor.Donald was born in Lashburn, SK 1929. He was the youngest, Robert and Margaret were his older siblings.He started his successful banking career (41 years) at the bank -Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and Lynn Lake, MB was his first posting after completing his studies. He then worked in several towns and cities within Saskatchewan, Manitoba and NW Ontario. Don made some very dear, lifelong friends that he kept in touch with. Dad was very easy to talk to and with his dry wit there was always a laugh. Work was business and his off time was Family time! Music was always part of his life- singing in a Barbershop Quartet, Jazzfests in Arizona and Victoria and concerts in Winkler. He could play the piano by ear. Big Band music was his favourite. A very active man he enjoyed sports- playing and watching. Don took up downhill skiing in Thunder Bay and took his first retirement trip out west with Lorne to ski in the Rockies. Outdoor picnics, winter and summer, with us kids and with all the various families we met in all the wonderful towns we lived in. Kakabeka Falls was a favourite! Fran and Don bowled, curled, walked, skied Nordic and Alpine. Don would cycle all around Winkler and check on “things” and then he and Fran would do a round of golf with Terp and Alma - at the Winkler Golf Course, where he was a senior member, then go watch the local baseball team.Coffee and cards also kept them very busy. He was very lucky to have good friends that enjoyed doing fun activities. Dancing, singing and playing games was a good part of retired life. Don had a very Full life! Cottage life on Falcon Lake for 6 months out of the year was great family time. Grandkids got some crazy rides on the tube from Grampa but not until he went over the 12 times table with them. There was always a barbeque supper and fire in the pit at night. In the last few years Dad took great care of Mom and enjoyed making different soups as well as homemade bread and buns- a good baker like his Father. Don and Fran moved closer to family so he sold the retirement house in Winkler and moved into Lions Manor, Stonewall, MB. He had a good visiting and check in buddy George. Thank you also to Michelle and the Stonewall Home Care team.After fighting off 3 different cancers, he suffered a small stroke and moved into Extendicare Tuxedo Villa in Winnipeg (March 2020). Thankfully family was allowed to be by his side after suffering another stroke that he could not recover from. Dad lived a great life, taught his girls well and took excellent care of his family.Thank you to all staff on Unit 2 for their professional and kind care. Special thanks to Herbert, Bea, Shelley, Marina, Chester, Lucy, Cindy and Mageene. A private celebration will take place in 2021