It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Harry Guy Ridler announces his death on December 17, 2019 after a sudden illness. Don was born on April 27, 1945 in Fort William, Ontario to Reuben (Rob) and Kathleen (Kay) Ridler and grew up in Rosslyn Village. He dedicated much of his life to Pleasant Valley Farm, the family chicken farm and market garden. In his teen years he worked at the Rosslyn Brickyard. He would often spend winters in Toronto where he was a parking attendant at Maple Leaf Gardens, returning to the farm during summers to help his parents. Don loved riding his Honda motorcycle during the long summer days. When asked recently what he liked the most about working on the farm he said it was swimming in the Kam River, a family tradition for generations. Uncle Donnie, as he was known to us, never married. He was a quiet, gentle man who preferred life on his own. He was, however, always curious and concerned for his family and loved to hear updates on the activities of his nieces and nephews. He also loved to walk. He walked everywhere and he walked often. We would often see him out and about stopping for coffee at the mall, or a sandwich at Safeway on Arthur St. He was a regular at Brodie Library where he would read the newspaper almost every day. He was a great fan of Coronation Street, the Hamilton Tiger Cats CFL football team, baseball and hockey! He had a wonderful sense of humour and a twinkle in his eye that lasted right up until the very end! We will miss him very much. Donald was predeceased by his infant brother Gary Rayner Ridler; his parents Reuben Ridler and Kathleen Rayner Ridler; grandparents Tom and Elizabeth Ridler and Harry and Edith Rayner; his Aunt Marjorie Rayner and many other aunts and uncles on both the Ridler and Rayner sides of the family. His is survived by his brother Hugh Ridler; sister Roberta Berringer; nieces Allison Berringer (Joseph DeSousa) and Meghan Maenpaa (Lee); nephew Guy Ridler (Ruth Lloyd); grand-nieces and nephews Mitchell Maenpaa (Kaitlyn Stadey), Victoria Miedema, Jessica Maenpaa (Jordan Desforges) and Peter (Jr.) Miedema (Madeline Lengyel); great-grand niece Aubree-Lynn Maenpaa-Maki. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral. His immediate family will gather in the summer for a celebration of his life. Donations to the TBRHSC Cardiac Fund in Donald's name would be greatly appreciated.“I have arrived. I am home. In the now. I am solid.
I am free. In the ultimate I dwell.”
Thich Nhat Han
At this time the family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, EMS and other staff involved in his care. To the bystanders who stepped in to help him, thank you so much for your concern for a stranger. Thank you to Dr. Ahmed, Dr. McKay and Dr. George in the ICU at TBRHSC, and the nurses who cared for him there. Thank you to Dr. Coccimiglio for helping our Uncle through the final days of his life, and to the nurses and staff of 2B. You are all amazing in what you do. Thank you also to Dr. Migay, staff and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospice. While Don wasn't there long, we are grateful for your kind understanding and empathy. Allison and Meghan would like to specifically thank Nurse Amy from the Palliative Care Team for getting things put in place so quickly, and to Nurse Lindsey (2B) for your utter passion and dedication to your patients and their families. You are both angels without wings.