It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Howarth Perry, age 79, announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Don was born on April 22, 1940 in Port Arthur, ON (now Thunder Bay).
Don was a Chartered Accountant having articled with F. H. Black and Company where he met his loving wife Marilyn Kaszor. Upon receiving his certification, he immediately embarked on his career with the Lakehead Board of Education, eventually being promoted to Comptroller. It was there he met several lifelong friends. Due to heart related problems, he retired at 55 to enjoy the activities he liked best. We all know his favorite hobby was tinkering with antique cars and could be seen driving them around the city. He was still tinkering with his old '71 Chevy truck moments before his passing.
Don loved travelling with his two daughters and wife in their motorhome with ABBA playing on the 8-track. The family camp at Cushing Lake was always dear to his heart where he loved fishing and spending days on the lake with Marilyn. He loved being the driver for the kid's water skiing and knee boarding, with his trusty lifeguard Rusty, going in circles until they were exhausted. He always looked forward to his McDonalds coffee club, Friday lunches and travel to Longlac to spend time with his friends. Later he became interested in NASCAR and would spend his weekends watching the cars turn left, rarely winning with his chosen car pool driver.
He was always involved in various activities including being a member of the Lac des Mille Lac Water Management Committee, founder of the Cushing Lake Emergency Landing Site Committee and a member of the Lac des Mille Lac Roads Board. He was also a long-distance mechanic and parts department assisting with his daughter's antique trucks. He loved to share his experiences and knowledge with his daughters and grandchildren, and they can be seen enjoying the same activities he held dear.
Don will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; daughters Deanna Hoffman (Ed) and Joanna Sullivan (Kevin Koehler); grandchildren Evelynn and Walt Hoffman; Katie and Devon Sullivan; sister-in-law Freda Brown; and brother-in-law Alan Harper; as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Eveline Perry.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with interment to follow the reception at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place a half hour prior to service time.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre may be made in Don's memory.