Mr. Donald Hugh Richardson, age 89 years, of Thunder Bay, passed away July 27, 2019 at Bethammi Nursing Home. Born Dec 11, 1929 in Toronto, ON, he grew up there as a child, later moving to Port Arthur. He worked at Lakehead Freightways until his retirement. He was predeceased by parents William and Lillian Richardson, sisters Aileen Skells, Margaret Beck, brother Ralph Richardson. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. Family would like to extend their appreciation to Bethammi Nursing Home staff for their care and compassion.Online condolences
