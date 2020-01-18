|
May 19, 1940 - January 16, 2020
We remember their love when they can no longer remember.
After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Dr. Donald Ian LeCocq DDS passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor January 16, 2020.
Don was a Dentist with "character". He enjoyed his work so much, he practiced for 50 years. Even after 50 years he did not want to retire, as he cared so much for his staff and patients, and often referred to them as his extended family.
Don served on the Ontario Dental Association disciplinary committee and was a long time member of the Thunder Bay Dental Association.
When Don wasn't at work, the outdoor enthusiast that he was, could be found at the lake duck hunting and fishing, with his dog at his side.
Many of Don's accomplishments include serving as President of the Lakehead Retriever Club, Thunder Bay Trap and Skeet Club, Port Arthur Hunt Club, Head of Ski Patrol at Loch Lomond and was the Official Starter for the World Cup Ski Jumping at Big Thunder. He was also an active member with Ducks Unlimited, and spent many hours training and Judging Retriever Trials.
Don will be sadly missed by his wife Jeannette, daughter Lee-Anne, son Ben (Lorie), grandchildren he absolutely adored, Svea, Olivia and Hayden. Sister Susan (Steve) Andruski, cousins, nieces and nephews he thought the world of.
Don was predeceased by his father and mother Rex and "Babe" LeCocq, brother Rae (Lynn) LeCocq, special uncles Ian (Pat) LeCocq, Charles (Mae) LeCocq.
Special thanks to the staff at Roseview, who loved him as a father and always made sure he was happy.
Cremation has taken place, with a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at Murillo Town Hall January 25 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or to the Roseview Resident Council.
