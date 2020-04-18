|
|
July 18, 1988 – April 12, 2020.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald James Gordon Seed on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 31.
Donald was born on July 18, 1988 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He grew up in Northwood and attended Agnew H. Johnston Elementary School. Donald graduated from Hammarskjold High School alongside his sister while living in Port Arthur.
Donald was a very sensitive, caring, young man with an immense amount of love to give. Inside of him was a gentleness, and talent, and goodness that lit up his bright blue eyes even in his darkest moments. He wasn't terribly expressive with his words, but a hug from him could mean the world when you were down and out. His embrace could make all of the pain you had go away in seconds. Donald is remembered to be funny, turning everything into a happy-go-lucky joking matter when things became hard; anything to make someone smile.
From an early age, Donald was enveloped in video games and WWE wrestling. He especially enjoyed these activities with his cousin Bryan North whom he considered his brother. He enjoyed skateboarding and spending time with his friends. Most recently, Donald shared a passion for helping others. He pursued the Social Service Worker program at Confederation College to which he desired to help people with addictions. Donald also had a love for music, tattoos, fitness and animals. His favourite colour was lime green. Donald went to several concerts and festivals. Donald enjoyed the outdoors, he spent a lot of time with his sister Angie going on hikes and adventures to numerous places within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.
In his younger years, holidays were spent with family with extraordinary dinners put on by his grandmother. The family would gather and Donald's favourite food was the pies his grandmother would make, and the simple cranberry jelly he looked forward to at the end of every turkey dinner. When Donald would cook, he would make incredible finnish pancakes.
Our loving son, grandson, and brother, Donald will be sadly missed and forever loved by his parents, Rhonda Almgren and Donald Seed Sr., his sister, Angie Seed, his grandparents, Larry Northway, Gordon Almgren, James Seed (Mavis) and Angie Goddard (Bob), his girlfriend Brittany Zahn and her two children that considered him a stepfather, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Donald was predeceased by his grandmother, Doreen Northway whom we all know that has welcomed him to the heavens with open arms. We believe she is keeping him under her enormous angelic wings as she did each day when they were here together on earth. He was also predeceased by his grandmother, Carol Almgren.
A private viewing will be held on April 20, 2020 for close friends and family. Cremation and internment will take place thereafter and the family plans to have a celebration of life in Donald's honour at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.