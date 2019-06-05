|
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald James Pryde announces his passing on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the LaVerendrye General Hospital at the age of 83.
Don was born on April 17, 1936 in Thunder Bay, ON to Alex and Mary Pryde. He was raised in Thunder Bay, ON. He moved to Fort Frances in 1957, working for Superior Propane. He spent one winter in Baker's Lake, Nunavut building houses. He started his own delivery service on Rainy Lake, delivering propane tanks and appliances during the summer and working for Boots Mosley in the winter. This lead into the establishment of Pryde's Plumbing and Heating in the early 1980's and soon afterwards he was joined by his son-in-law Keith and son Scott. After retiring he moved out to Miscampbell , finding a little piece of paradise; he loved every moment spent there especially with his Saturday morning coffee club. He was an active member of the Fort Frances Curling Club for many years and also enjoyed woodworking.
He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren: Scott (Cindy) Pryde and their sons Jamie (Myles), Justin and David Pryde, Jodi (Keith) Caul and their daughters Kayla (Rey) Caul-Chartier (and her children Rustin and Ryker), MacKenzie and Riley Caul and Heather (Chad) Kisslinger and their son Lochlan; long time partner Lou McDougall; sister Joan Stephen; brother Mitchell Pryde and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by his parents and wife Betty on April 11, 2012.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club.
If friends so desire in memoriam donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 979 Alloy Drive, Thunder Bay, ON, P7B 5Z8 or the Riverside Health Care Foundation, 110 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 1B7