“GUS”
Donald John Gustafson passed away on January 30, 2019. His caring, smiling and kindly presence is greatly missed.
We will say farewell to our good friend at a celebration of Don's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre. An hour of sharing memories will brighten our day.
Wear your finest denim. Triple D was Don's outfit of choice.
If you so desire, donations to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice in Don's memory would be appreciated.
While sad that Gus is not here, we smile because we knew him.