Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald John Gustafson Obituary


“GUS”

Donald John Gustafson passed away on January 30, 2019. His caring, smiling and kindly presence is greatly missed.

We will say farewell to our good friend at a celebration of Don's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre. An hour of sharing memories will brighten our day.

Wear your finest denim. Triple D was Don's outfit of choice.

If you so desire, donations to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice in Don's memory would be appreciated.

While sad that Gus is not here, we smile because we knew him.
