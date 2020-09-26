

January 4, 1934, –

September 23, 2020



Donald Daoust passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Jackson House Long Term Care in Ashcroft at the age of 86 years.He is survived by Inga, his loving wife of 61 years, his daughters Maxine (Robert), and Donna (Larry), his grandsons Stephen (Lika), Jeffery (Trish), Luke, Joshua (Melissa) and Benjamin. Great-grandchildren Avery, William, Marcus, David, Nevaeh, and Evan. Twin sisters Simone (Gilmore) and Yvonne (Andrew) as well as nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father Albert, mother Anna, and brother Albert Joseph (Bert). Don and Inga moved to the Cariboo in the early '90s after retirement of a 39-year career as a proud papermaker at Domtar Packaging. He was also a member of the Canadian Papermaker's Union. Our profound gratitude to the LPN's, Care Aides, RN's, and support staff at Jackson House who cared for him with love and tenderness. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice. No formal services will be held at this time.