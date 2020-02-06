|
It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Donald Jowitt on February 3, 2020. He died peacefully in his wife's arms with family by his side. He was born and raised in Port Arthur where he worked for many years at Coca Cola prior to his retirement, then at Sasi Spring Water. He was a kind, gentle and loving man who took great pride in his children and grandchildren whom he loved and enjoyed immensely. Many of his most enjoyable moments were spent with them. He was very proud of their accomplishments. His main interests were his family. He was an avid reader, and he spent a great deal of time gardening, camping, taking long walks and curling with “Go Slower Curlers”. He enjoyed watching curling, but football was his game; He had many chats with David over them. Don loved to travel and did on countless trips to Vancouver and Courtice to visit family. Many trips were made to different locations throughout Canada and United States, Hawaii, Mexico and Cartagena. He was a member of St. Margaret's Church. He was a member of the Hill City Kinsmen Club since 1957, later joining the K-40 Club in 1985. He was one of the first recipients to earn the “Kinsman of the Year” award in 1967. Don & Georgina were high school sweethearts. He will be forever and dearly missed by Georgina, who was his best friend, love of his life, and wife of 62 years, and by his daughter Karen (Claude) Morin, sons David (Ines) and Brent. His grandchildren Jaclynn (Jason) Lamke and great-grandson Tyson, Mandi Morin, Connor (Jessica) and great-granddaughters Emma and Everly, Troy (Clarissa), Devon (fiancée Sarah), longtime friend Mary Heynen, nieces Valerie and Roxanne, and nephews Larry and Ronald. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Kathleen Jowitt, brother Robert and sister-in-law Anita. According to Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N Court St, with Fr. Ciaran Donnelly officiating. Interment of Don's ashes will take place at Riverside Cemetery following the ceremony. Visitation for family and friends will begin 1 hour prior to the time of service. If friends so desire, expressions of sympathy/ donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences
