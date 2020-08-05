1/2
Donald Lamke
Donald Lamke, 82 years, eldest son of the late Art & Annie Lamke, married to Joan (nee Connell) for nearly 63 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Donald was a firefighter for 30 years, retiring in 1995, having achieved the rank of Platoon Chief with the City of Thunder Bay Fire Service. After retirement, Donald became actively involved with St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church, under the guidance of Archdeacon Mark Conliffe and Rev. Peter Smyth, serving as Peoples Warden for 6 years.

Donald enjoyed travelling, golfing in Arizona and was very proud of his yard and garden. Donald was the best armchair coach that the Toronto Maple Leafs ever had.

As years passed and illness prevailed, Donalds main focus was on family, especially his grandchildren and their pets. In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by two sons, Kelley (Judy) and their children Amanda (Andy) and Jason (Jaclyn) and their son Tyson; his son Shawn (Melissa) and their children Josh and Kali. Brothers, Robert (Sonja deceased), Brent (Rachelle) and much loved sister Brenda Polhill (Glen). Other relatives also survive. Donald was so happy to be a Great Grandpa to Tyson who was born November 25, 2019, making 4 generations of Donalds.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by in-laws Margaret and Jack Connell, Sr., special brother in-law Jack Connell, Jr, sister-in-law Carolyn Connell and niece, Susan Connell.

A private service of remembrance will be held at the Slovak Legion on August 6th, 2020. Due to Covid19 restrictions we respectfully advise that the event will be by invitation only. Private interment of ashes will take place at Stanley Hill Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Society or St. Michaels Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
