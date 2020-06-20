Mr. Donald McDonagh age 64 passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.



Donald was born on May 10, 1956 in Port Arthur, Ontario.



In his early years, Donald was a carefree soul who danced to his own drum. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved family get-togethers whenever possible. Many people often referred to him as the Duck.



He loved spending time and money with family especially his nieces and nephews who fondly referred to him as uncle Duck.



Donald worked was a Rod man and Labourer on the Pipeline until he was injured in 1992, and wasn't able to work anymore.



Donald was a survivor of throat cancer but through all of these trials and tribulations in his life he was extremely resilient and overcame many health related difficulties.



He loved to listen and dance to music as well as playing and watching sports on T.V. Donald also had an eye for the ladies and loved everyone he came in contact with.



He spent many years at Dawson Court, and upon its closing he moved to Hogarth Riverview Manor in 2015.



Donald will be sadly missed by brother Michael, wife Audrey, nieces Tina (Dean Johannson), Ann Marie (Bruce McCulloch), sister Susan Marino, nephew Ernie Marino, sister-in-law Katherine, nephew Duane, niece Tina and families in British Columbia as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.



Donald was predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Dorothy, step-father Victor Aiken, and brother Thomas.



A Celebration of Donald's life will take place on Thursday June 25, 2020 in the chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Steve Robertson at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.



If friends so desire, donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Northern Cancer Fund.