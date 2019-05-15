|
|
Donald Melville - surrounded by his loving family at the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, Simcoe on Monday, May 13th, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Georgette Bray (nee Cyr). Loving father & grandfather of Andy Bray (Jane Anne) of Simcoe, children Steven, Nicole & Samantha; and the late Sandy Bray (1988). There will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Don are asked to consider the Cancer Support & Resource Program. Donations may be made through the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe N3Y 3R3. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com
(519) 426-0199.